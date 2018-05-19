Entertainment
Here’s The Black Choir That Gave Us Chills Singing ‘Stand by Me’ At The Royal Wedding

The Kingdom Choir's performance was everything!

Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle

Source: Pool/Samir Hussein / Getty

There were so many amazingly beautiful and touching moments during the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, but one of our favorites included an amazing choir that totally brought down the house.

The Kingdom Choir, from South East England, sang Ben E. King’s classic song “Stand by Me” and  “This Little Light Of Mine.”

Take a look for yourself:

Killed it!

Clearly, the majority Black choir was excited to take part in this history-making moment.

“We are extremely excited to be taking part in such a historic moment and know that it is one that we will always treasure,” the choir said in a statement.

“We’d like to take this opportunity to wish the couple all the very best for their coming union and thank them once again for their kind invitation.”

Led by founder and director Karen Gibson, the award-winning multi-denominational choir has been in existence for nearly 20 years, performing all over the world.

“I started The Kingdom Choir in response to a request from the BBC, who needed a choir for a special program they were broadcasting,” she said on the choir’s Facebook page.

“I now know that this was not a random incident or by accident, but the beginning of something that has blossomed in purpose and passion.”

The royal wedding wasn’t the first time they have performed for Queen. They performed at the Golden Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, celebrating her 50 years on the throne, in 2002, ABC News reported.

Bravo!

Here’s The Black Choir That Gave Us Chills Singing ‘Stand by Me’ At The Royal Wedding was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

