WATCH: Nicki Minaj & Playboi Carti Perform “Poke It Out” on ‘Saturday Night Live’ [VIDEO]

Last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live was its season finale, and the musical guest was Nicki Minaj.

The YMCMB Barbie performed her single “Chun-Li.” When she came back, she performed “Poke It Out,” her collab with Carti B from his Die Lit album.

Umm, was Playboy Carti lip-syncing, though?

Nicki Minaj’s new album, Queen, is due out later this year. Watch the SNL performances below.

