Supreme caught well-deserved heat in the States for the tacky MLK hoodies above, but the brand is still selling like hot cakes around the globe.
Bloomberg now says the skateboard brand is worth $1 billion and the $1 million-worth of merchandise sold at an auction in Paris is slight proof.
Watch the TicToc report below to see how Supreme’s streetwear empire grew.
If you were wondering, the highest-selling item at the auction went for $104,312.
$1 Million Supreme Auction In Paris Proves Hype Is Real was originally published on globalgrind.com
