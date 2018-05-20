Supreme caught well-deserved heat in the States for the tacky MLK hoodies above, but the brand is still selling like hot cakes around the globe.

Bloomberg now says the skateboard brand is worth $1 billion and the $1 million-worth of merchandise sold at an auction in Paris is slight proof.

Watch the TicToc report below to see how Supreme’s streetwear empire grew.

Supreme has grown from a small skate shop to a $1 billion international luxury phenomenon, as a recent auction in Paris proves #tictocnews https://t.co/1yPJkyE5JN pic.twitter.com/8ZJAR17Bsj — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) May 20, 2018

If you were wondering, the highest-selling item at the auction went for $104,312.

These were the most expensive items at the Supreme auction in Paris, which brought in roughly $1 million in sales https://t.co/Xy3qVU05bA pic.twitter.com/MzSVIaHplr — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) May 17, 2018

$1 Million Supreme Auction In Paris Proves Hype Is Real was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: