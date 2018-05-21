Here Are The 2018 Primary Election Races To Watch

Black political candidates could make history in 2018. With the primary election season underway, there are several key races to watch.

Stacey Abrams, the former Georgia House minority leader, will square off Tuesday (May 22) against Stacey Evans in the Democratic primary for Georgia governor. If Abrams wins the primary and the general election, she will become the nation’s first Black woman governor.

Elections are about choices, and GA needs more than just "hope." We need a proven leader who has the experience to create good jobs, to fight for excellent public schools, to expand Medicaid, and to build an inclusive, thriving economy. Stacey Abrams is that leader. – TA #gapol pic.twitter.com/9nxD5sqAFT — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) May 20, 2018

Abrams is expected to beat Evans, who is white. She has the support of 58.2 percent of the likely Democratic voters surveyed, with Evans at 19 percent. Nearly 23 percent of the Democrats surveyed were undecided, according to a FOX 5 Atlanta poll conducted on May 15.

Another race to watch is in Maryland, where Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker leads a field of nine Democrats competing for governor. One of his opponents in the June 26 primary is former NAACP chief Ben Jealous. A February poll indicated that about 32 percent of Democrats are undecided, but Baker led the pack with 26 percent, and Jealous was in third place with 14 percent.

MD-Gov: Washington Post Endorses Rushern Baker III (D) In The Democratic Primary For Governor https://t.co/52Cn6G8atE — Karen Chestney (@KarenChestney) May 21, 2018

How Ben Jealous Is Flipping GOP Cynicism on Its Head to Unite Progressives https://t.co/Y6sMbQZ7NV pic.twitter.com/0AfEqGWLG9 — Free Speech TV (@freespeechtv) May 15, 2018

A lot of eyes are on the race to replace retired Michigan Democratic Rep. John Conyers, who was the longest-serving member of Congress when he stepped down in December amid a sexual harassment scandal. The 88-year-old former lawmaker endorsed his son John Conyers III to replace him. At least 10 candidates jumped into the race for the Democratic nomination. The competition includes the former congressman’s great grandnephew Ian Conyers and Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones. The congressman’s son, however, may not be among them because the initial count of signatures on his petition to run for office came up short. Voters will get to make their choice on Aug. 7.

ICYMI: Wayne County Clerk staff recommends John Conyers III be kept off ballot in 13th Congressional District https://t.co/lzLixhXDGe via @detroitnews — Jonathan Oosting (@jonathanoosting) May 17, 2018

In Florida, Mayor Andrew Gillum of Tallahassee is among four major candidates competing for the Democratic Party’s nomination for governor. None of the candidates has taken control of the race. Gillum is a progressive and viewed by many as the most charismatic candidate in the competition. Florida will hold its primary elections on Aug. 28.

This young man is Andrew Gillum (The Mayor of Tallahassee) he’s currently running for Governor of Florida to replace Rick Scott. Black Twitter do your thing, we need him in office! pic.twitter.com/yTmaWJ6KGH — Dezzy 🧡 (@pyramvdz) February 23, 2018

