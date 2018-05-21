On Sunday, Janet Jackson tore the house down with a performance at the Billboard Music Awards.

She was receiving the much deserved Icon Award, and she blessed the stage with a medley of her songs “Nasty,” “If” and “Throb.”

As expected, Janet brought her stellar choreography and even slipped in a chopping move that hails from West African artists.

That’s right.

Janet performed a dance from the “Akwaaba” music video by Nigerian artist Mr Eazi, Ghanaian artists Pappy Kojo and Patapaa, and producer GuiltyBeatz.

Once again, social media was hype for an African dance reference.

Janet just hit the Akwaaba dance at the #BillboardMusicAwards2018 and I am shook! @mistameister @mreazi pic.twitter.com/hEAfofyboN — Kwame Asante Ofori (@mR_aSAntE) May 21, 2018

So no one wants to mention the Akwaaba Janet killed the other day 🔥😩 — chels. (@au_chels) May 21, 2018

Even some of the artists behind the song were freaking out…

Guilty just called to tell me Janet Jackson is doing the akwaaba dance… 😂 Guilty’s year pic.twitter.com/Nk2sUeh6sy — Pappy Kojo (@PAPPYKOJO) May 21, 2018

Janet joins people like Rihanna in bringing the latest African dance trends to an awards show. Ri Ri hit South Africa’s Gwara Gwara at the Grammys earlier this year.

It seems like the pop stars are paying close attention to the mother land.

Swipe through if you want more Akwaaba moves gracing your life!

Janet Jackson Joins The List Of Stars Bringing African Dances To Awards Shows was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS: