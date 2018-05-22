Park Where BBQ Hating White Lady Called Cops Held “BBQing While Black” Event

In a response to white privilege and gentrification, Black residents of Oakland gathered at Lake Merritt Park hosted another large event after a white woman called cops on a Black family barbecuing. The second of these gatherings, billed as “BBQing While Black” was another peaceful and especially joyous time that took place this past Sunday (May 20) but no word yet if it’ll continue into the summer and beyond.

Newsweek reports:

A massive crowd of people gathered yesterday for BBQing While Black, an event held at the same Oakland, California, park where a white woman called the police on a black family during a cookout.

In late April, a black family’s barbecue along Oakland’s Lake Merritt was cut short after a woman called the cops on them for using a charcoal grill, in a move several witnesses claimed was racially motivated.

Families of all hues joined in unison in protest of the events in April that led the white woman to call police on a Black family that simply tried to enjoy a meal lakeside as many others do. The woman’s image, captured in a video by Michelle Snider, has been given a hilarious meme treatment that still persists since news broke.

The first gathering took place on May 10.

