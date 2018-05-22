GET THE LOOK: Meghan Markle’s Givenchy And Stella McCartney Dresses Perfect For Spring

All eyes were on Meghan Markle this past weekend, as the now Duchess married beau Prince Harry in a spectrum of royal goodness, Black excellence, and just love, love, love. Of course, her fashion choices were surely one of the big things to watch, and we couldn’t take our eyes off her custom Givenchy dress she wore for her wedding, nor her Stella McCartney halter gown for the reception.

However, if you don’t have the funds for Givenchy or Stella McCartney, here are a few wedding and gown dupes to help you recreate Meghan’s look, at hopefully a fraction of the cost (because we’ve got parties and weddings to go to this spring!)

As we mentioned, Meghan celebrated her special day in custom Givenchy, but there’s a ton of alternatives you can snag instead. The simplicity of her gown is perfect for minimalist brides or women who just want to wear all-white on a night out. For about $3,000, you can also have designer look with this beautiful off-the-shoulder crepe gown by Alexander McQueen. Now of course, you don’t necessarily have to go for everything Meghan does for her wedding for your own personal recreations: For instance, if you like the off-the-shoulder cut but personally like a shorter dress than a formal gown, this $460 sheath dress by Black Halo is cute, detail-oriented with floral appliqués, and playful. For another alternative that has a fold-over neckline and a keyhole back design, you can check out this $295 Katie May gown which comes in ivory, or even this ruffled bodycon midi dress from State (which would love lovely for rooftop summer parties.) And if you’re a petite frame and tall, you’ll absolutely crave this $160 Alexis split dress, with slit sleeves and bell cuffs.

For a beautiful plus-size option, you can totally rock this $119 off-the-shoulder fit from City Chic, cinched at the waist with an adjustable statement belt, or even this sequin lace number for only $48 from Ashley Stewart.

And of course, we can’t forget Meghan’s beautiful Stella McCartney halter dress. If you’re on a budget, a quick investment that’s sure to pay off with fancy dinners and nights out is this $168 Eliza J crossneck gown which comes in ivory. If you’re more in the mood for festivities and fun, Ted Baker‘s fit & flare dress is the perfect wardrobe addition, mostly for its flowey and free hemline. Of course, we can’t forget all those that love a bit of lace — a lace halter dress, like this $248 one from Kobi Halperin, is all things delicate, feminine, and intricate. And hey, you might as well add a bodycon dress into the mix for nights out with the girls, like this $27 Tobi bodycon.

Which dress dupe is your favorite? Tell us in the comments. Tag us @HelloBeautiful so we can see your Meghan Markle style!

