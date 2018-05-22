National
Home > National

Florida Judge Who Called Black People ‘Moolies’ And ‘Thugs’ Can Be Removed For Racist Slurs

He blamed his usage of racist slurs on the influences around him as a child in New York.

Leave a comment

A Florida judicial commission just tipped the scales in favor of punishing a judge for racism on the bench.

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Stephen Millan is facing a 30-day suspension for using racist slurs to refer to a Black defendant and others, as per the recommendation of Florida’s Judicial Qualifications Commission’s (JQC) investigative panel. Millan, 52, a New York City native of Italian and Puerto Rican descent, used “Moolie,” a Sicilian slur short for “mulignan” (which means eggplant) that is used to describe a Black person or someone with a dark complexion. The judge said it in reference to an unidentified Black defendant in 2016. He also called another man’s supporters “thugs” last year, the Miami Herald reported.

The real question, however, may be if Millan, with his turbulent history, can be removed as a judge.

Florida State judges can be investigated for misconduct or civilian complaints, and they can face several forms of punishment including fines, reprimands, suspensions and removal, according to the Florida Supreme Court‘s website. The state Supreme Court must approve JQC’s recommended punishments, including a $5,000 fine and a public reprimand in addition to the 30-day suspension. The judge has reportedly agreed to the punishment.

Millan tried to mount a troubling defense that the Florida judicial commission didn’t buy at all. He blamed his childhood influences, saying that he often heard the slurs used while growing up in New York City, the Herald reported.

The judge joined the bench in January 2015 after handling immigration, criminal defense and bankruptcy cases as a lawyer for 25 years. He was later placed in the criminal division of Miami-Dade circuit court, overseeing felony cases, including those with African-American defendants, after his election.

SEE ALSO:

The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

Disgusting! Korean Boss Slaps Black Female Employee

US-POLITICS-HEALTH-OBAMA

10 Black Weddings That Were Absolutely Royal

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Black Weddings That Were Absolutely Royal

Continue reading 10 Black Weddings That Were Absolutely Royal

10 Black Weddings That Were Absolutely Royal

While everyone is celebrating Meghan Markle's wedding, let's not forget the Black weddings that were unforgettable and royal.

 

Florida Judge Who Called Black People ‘Moolies’ And ‘Thugs’ Can Be Removed For Racist Slurs was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close