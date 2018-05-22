Hey Big Head…Seriously, There’s An IG Account Dedicated To A Big-Headed Rihanna

Because all might be going well with your life…
Because the grass is green and the sky is blue…
I thought it might be good to drop a little randomness in your day just for laughs.
One Instagram user had to be thinking the same thing when they decided to make a Big-headed Rihanna account.
That’s right, if you want a larger than life Ri Ri dome, look no further than @bigheadhanna_
So necessary.
So needed.
So crucial.
Swipe through for some more pics guaranteed to give you the giggles!
