Because all might be going well with your life…

Because the grass is green and the sky is blue…

I thought it might be good to drop a little randomness in your day just for laughs.

One Instagram user had to be thinking the same thing when they decided to make a Big-headed Rihanna account.

That’s right, if you want a larger than life Ri Ri dome, look no further than @bigheadhanna_

So necessary.

So needed.

So crucial.

Swipe through for some more pics guaranteed to give you the giggles!

Hey Big Head…Seriously, There’s An IG Account Dedicated To A Big-Headed Rihanna was originally published on globalgrind.com

