Dawn-Lyne, Kofi & Rutina Discuss ‘Queen Sugar’ Season 3

The leads of 'Queen Sugar' discuss the bombshell season 2 conclusion and what to expect for the May 29th premiere on OWN.

TV
| 05.22.18
Queen Sugar Cast

Source: iOne Digital / iOne Digital

What’s next for the Borderlon family and what will come of their land? The cast of ‘Queen Sugar’ answers all of your burning questions in anticipation of the season 3 premiere on OWN Tuesday, May 29, and Wednesday, May 30 (10 p.m. ET/PT each night).

What will come of Charley making a deal with the enemy? How will Ralph Angel cope with the fact that Blue may not be his son?

Dawn-Lyne, Kofi & Rutina Discuss ‘Queen Sugar’ Season 3 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

