What’s next for the Borderlon family and what will come of their land? The cast of ‘Queen Sugar’ answers all of your burning questions in anticipation of the season 3 premiere on OWN Tuesday, May 29, and Wednesday, May 30 (10 p.m. ET/PT each night).

What will come of Charley making a deal with the enemy? How will Ralph Angel cope with the fact that Blue may not be his son?

RELATED LINKS

First Look At Photos From ‘Queen Sugar’ Season 3

‘Queen Sugar’ Star Announces Engagement To Girlfriend On The ‘Gram

#BlackLove: Kofi Siriboe Proclaims His Love For Model Duckie Thot

Dawn-Lyne, Kofi & Rutina Discuss ‘Queen Sugar’ Season 3 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: