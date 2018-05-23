It doesn’t take much to get Mars vs. Venus Twitter reacting. This time, the eye of the storm when it comes to triggered feelings is a game called “F*ckboy Bingo.”

As you can probably guess, tried and true curve tactics (ignored texts, wack excuses, etc.) have been compiled into a grid that will let you determine if you are indeed, a f*ckboy.

It seems to have started with a universal f*ckboy bingo…

tag ur favorite fboi, mine is “starts speaking to you after months of silence as if nothing happened” pic.twitter.com/rYMKZ4b1nG — sai sailaja seshadri (@Saisailu97) May 15, 2018

Then a more nuanced, Black Twitter leaning version (see: why slander the Bred Air Jordan 11’s, though?) of F*ckboy Bingo appeared.

How many of y’all got bingo 😂🧐 pic.twitter.com/y49FGCs05B — Serenade 🇬🇧 (@Lifewithking__) May 22, 2018

Which of course led to F*ckgirl Bingo.

And now we even have Thot Bingo, too.

Crying 😂😂. Y’all ladies been posting that “f*ck Boy” bingo all morning. Now the tables done turned. pic.twitter.com/r20MZ8NqP2 — BIGNOAH 👨🏽‍💻 (@BIGNOAH256) May 22, 2018

The Internets, still undefeated.

I AM ALL THESE NIGGAS pic.twitter.com/z5LqN1GGAr — PEGEE (@VH1PNUT___) May 22, 2018

well then…game night just got more interesting lmaooo pic.twitter.com/MqVXIxCWZz — k (@ktgonkt) May 22, 2018

More on the flip.

—

Photo: HBO

F*ckboy Bingo Has Mars vs. Venus Twitter Triggered was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS: