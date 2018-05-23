F*ckboy Bingo Has Mars vs. Venus Twitter Triggered

It doesn’t take much to get Mars vs. Venus Twitter reacting. This time, the eye of the storm when it comes to triggered feelings is a game called “F*ckboy Bingo.”
As you can probably guess, tried and true curve tactics (ignored texts, wack excuses, etc.) have been compiled into a grid that will let you determine if you are indeed, a f*ckboy.
It seems to have started with a universal f*ckboy bingo…
Then a more nuanced, Black Twitter leaning version (see: why slander the Bred Air Jordan 11’s, though?) of F*ckboy Bingo appeared.
Which of course led to F*ckgirl Bingo.
And now we even have Thot Bingo, too.
The Internets, still undefeated.
