J. Cole and Lil Pump Chop it up During a interview

For the Last month or so if you have been in attendance at a Lil Pump Show, you may have heard the crowd chant F–K J Cole during the show. Now that may have been in response to a song on J Cole’s Latest album directed at mumble rappers. Well, It Looks like the beef between Lil Pump and J. Cole has been squashed. The two rappers meet face to face for the first time, and actually interviewed each other.

