Dish Sponge Or Sea Sponge? The Internet Debates Spongebob Squarepants’ Ethnic Ancestry

I have only just discovered that Spongebob is a sea sponge? I thought he was maybe a regular sponge with an eclectic lifestyle, like a white man living in Southeast Asia ✌️ — Celeste Yim (@celestrogen) May 22, 2018

There’s a great debate happening on Twitter and we need your input. Is Spongebob Squarepants a Sea Sponge or a regular, degular dish sponge? Most of Twitter is leaning toward the latter, but both positions boast compelling arguments.

PLEASE VOTE. Spongebob Squarepants™️ is a … — Celeste Yim (@celestrogen) May 22, 2018

Evidence of Spongebob’s possible dish sponge ancestry:

But this is Spongebob and Patrick on land… pic.twitter.com/qx79PcyIQT — LaToya Ferguson (@lafergs) May 22, 2018

Evidence of his possible sea sponge ancestry:

Exhibit A: Filter Feeding

Exhibit B: Reproduction Via Budding

Exhibit C: Regeneration pic.twitter.com/lyHK0q9K83 — Amar Risbud (@bummer_no_b) May 22, 2018

According to IMDB, the popular cartoon is about “The misadventures of a talking sea sponge who works at a fast food restaurant, attends a boating school, and lives in an underwater pineapple.” So, we guess maybe he’s a sea sponge who happens to look like a dish sponge…because irony?

What do you think? Let us know here.

