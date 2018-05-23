Cuban Doll ft. Lil Yachty & Lil Baby “Bankrupt,” DJ Mustard & Nick Jonas “Anywhere” & More | Daily Visuals 5.23.18

A few weeks ago Cuban Doll was the victim of domestic violence but luckily she’s strong enough to stay on her grizzly and today she continues to chug along on her road to riches

Linking up with Lil Yachty and Lil Baby, Cuban Doll turns a supermarket into her own personal playground in her visuals to “Bankrupt.” You kinda have to wonder if she did some grocery shopping after production on this video wrapped. We mean, might as well, right?

DJ Mustard meanwhile leaves the city life behind for a minute to link up with Nick Jonas and get turnt up in front of a 1000 inch flat screen in the middle of nowhere for the clip to “Anywhere.” Where’d they find a receptacle for that TV out in the woods?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Big Scoop featuring Tech N9ne, Skooly, and more.

CUBAN DOLL FT. LIL YACHTY & LIL BABY – “BANKRUPT”

DJ MUSTARD & NICK JONAS – “ANYWHERE”

BIG SCOOP FT. TECH N9NE – “ON ME”

SKOOLY – “BACCSTREET BOY”

BLUEPRINT – “DON’T LOOK BACK”

A$TON MATTHEWS – “GETTIN’ TO IT”

LOU PHELPS – “WANT TO (FOR THE YOUTH)”

YNB ALMIGHTY JAY – “TONE DRIP”

LIL REEK FT. ZACK SLIME – “WE RIDE”

