7 out of 10 women suffer from Fibroids. Many women don’t even know due to not knowing the symptoms. On The Mic host, Missy B talks to Earth Jallow and Seleana Watkins about a potentially aggressive health issue that many African-American women will encounter, fibroids.
Sign Up To Get Exclusive News and Contest to Your Inbox:
- Voices: All Blue Shows Jade Novah Is A Star
- KYS My Family In Sunny Florida! Contest
- Washington Capitals Advanced To The Stanley Cup Finals
- Voices: Ace Hood Is “Trusting The Process”
- On The Mic Episode 4: Black Women and Fibroids
- Young Thug Is Tired Of His Haters Questioning His Sexuality
- Cuban Doll ft. Lil Yachty & Lil Baby “Bankrupt,” DJ Mustard & Nick Jonas “Anywhere” & More | Daily Visuals 5.23.18
- Sean John To Celebrate 20th Anniversary With Commemorative Tee Collection [PHOTOS]
- DAMN The Podcast Ep3: Damn Those Black Movies
- You Mad Donnie? Court Rules That Trump Can’t Block People On Twitter
On The Mic Episode 4: Black Women and Fibroids was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.hellobeautiful.com
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours