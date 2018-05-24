On The Mic Episode 4: Black Women and Fibroids

7 out of 10 women suffer from Fibroids. Many women don’t even know due to not knowing the symptoms. On The Mic host, Missy B talks to Earth Jallow and Seleana Watkins about a potentially aggressive health issue that many African-American women will encounter, fibroids.

