On The Mic Episode 4: Black Women and Fibroids

Black women are more likely than whites to have severe uterine fibroid, learn more about this terrible disease here

| 05.23.18
7 out of 10 women suffer from Fibroids.  Many women don’t even know due to not knowing the symptoms.  On The Mic host, Missy B talks to Earth Jallow and Seleana Watkins about a potentially aggressive health issue that many African-American women will encounter, fibroids.

