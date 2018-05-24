WHEN I SAY I AM IN TEARS pic.twitter.com/dW499xZ2jh — kia. (@Beyawnsay) May 24, 2018

In the clip up top a caucasian woman stares at a black man, who is driving the car next to her. He’s super confused as to why she can’t keep her eyes on the road, so he does something about it. Press play and wait until the end to laugh your ass off. P.s., he must be from New York where staring is a cardinal sin.

Eyes Front! This Road Rage Clip Has The Internet In Tears was originally published on globalgrind.com