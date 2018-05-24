Prince George’s African American Museum and Cultural Center (PGAAMCC) is proud to announce IMAGINE Family Day: PGAAMCC Festival and Book Fair. Join us June 16th, 2018, 2-6pm for a free day of fun for the entire family, with interactive, and educational community festivities designed to celebrate the cultural and artistic diversity in Prince George’s County. The event will include special guests Callaloo: Cultural Literacy for Kids and Prince George’s Children’s Theater. The event will feature DJ Super Sid, vendor market & book fair, moon bounce, face painting, early keepers workshop, live art activity, and food trucks.

