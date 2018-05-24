Life & Style
Pusha T Drops New Merch To Coincide With DAYTONA Album Release [Photos]

PUSHA T DAYTONA MERCH

Pusha T will also bring his upcoming album to life through fashion. He has a capsule themed to the project’s imagery and hardest bars.

 

In what seems to be a collaboration with free thinking ‘Ye, Push is dropping a short sleeve and long sleeve t-shirt collection in conjunction with his newest LP DAYTONA. He took to Twitter to make the announcement.

The pieces feature black and white photos of the Virginia MC on the front and lyrics on the back; all designed by frequent Kanye collaborator Cali Thornhill DeWitt. To top it off every purchase comes with a digital download of the album.

 

You can pre-order the gear on Pusha’s website hereDAYTONA will be release Friday, May 25. More photos of the drop in the gallery

 

