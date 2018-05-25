Jenny from the block’s been living her life quite far away from her Boogie Down roots but that isn’t keeping her from calling on her Bronx brethren Cardi B for a quick collaboration.

In her black-and-white visual to the DJ Khaled assisted “Dinero,” Jenny and Cardi fill a big mama mansion with half-naked men (DJ Khaled stayed fully clothed) while playing dress-up and making it rain like your favorite ballers.

On the flipside Cardi B antagonist, Azealia Banks channels her inner Teyana “Fade” Taylor and dances away like her life depended on it in her clip to “Anna Wintour.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Pac Div, Flo Rida, and more.

JENNIFER LOPEZ FT. CARDI B & DJ KHALED – “DINERO”

AZEALIA BANKS – “ANNA WINTOUR”

FLO RIDA – “SWEET SENSATION”

CLASSIFIED FT. ANJULIE – “CHANGES”

DICE SOHO FT. TY DOLLA $IGN & DESIIGNER – “SSP”

PAC DIV – “GORGEOUS”

LOVELE$$ FT. LIL YACHTY – “NO REGRETS”

VILLA – “SAME VILLA”

DJ JAZZY JEFF – “SKATERS PARADISE”

Jennifer Lopez ft. Cardi B & DJ Khaled “Dinero,” Azealia Banks “Anna Wintour” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: