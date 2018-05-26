News & Gossip
Slay Duchess! Meghan Markle Given Her Own Coat Of Arms

The new bride worked closely with a designer to create the symbolic gift that the Queen approved.

USA Networks a 'Suits' Story Fashion Show

Source: Michael Stewart / Getty

A week after the royal wedding, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has officially been given her crest of arms—and it’s utterly beautiful.

In a statement issued from Kensington Palace, they stressed that Markle “took great interest in the design,” and that it was eventually “approved by Her Majesty The Queen.”

Kensington Palace also described the crest as the following:

The blue background of the shield represents the Pacific Ocean off the California coast, while the two golden rays across the shield are symbolic of the sunshine of The Duchess’s home state. The three quills represent communication and the power of words.

Beneath the shield on the grass sits a collection of golden poppies, California’s state flower, and wintersweet, which grows at Kensington Palace.

Take a look:

Now as Good Housekeeping pointed out, this symbolic gift usually goes to the father of the bride ahead of the royal wedding, but this time around, the crest is only being bestowed to Markle herself. In addition, in a few years we can expect for both Prince Harry and Markle to be given a “conjugal coat of arms,” which shows their shields displayed side by side.

We see you Duchess!

