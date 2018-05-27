11-Year-Old Receives Southern University Scholarship

Elijah Precciely hasn’t even entered his teens yet and has accomplished more than some ever will in their lives. The 11-year-old Baton Rouge native recently received a full-ride scholarship from Southern University, The Advocate reported.
The youngster received an academic scholarship to the HBCU on Friday, the news outlet writes. Although he will officially enroll in the school next year, he’s been taking classes at the institution since the age of 8.
Precciely—who was homeschooled—always displayed a passion for learning and his parents nurtured that. Outside of academics, he has made strides in other areas of his life; becoming a published author, submitting five patents for inventions that he’s created and preaching his own sermons. “Find that child’s genius, what they like, and nurture that even if you have to seek outside help, then that’s what you do and that’s what we did,” his father Stephen Precciely told The Advocate.
Since he has already completed courses at Southern University he will begin as a sophomore and plans on studying physics and mechanical engineering. The scholarship that he received was created in honor of the institution’s first president Joseph S. Clark. “When I reflect on this Joseph S. Clark Presidential Scholars Award it means absolute legacy, nothing but legacy to me,” Elijah said. “Those that have paved the way, I want to thank you for paving the way in my education, and I will absolutely pave the way for others to do the impossible. I am elated.”
The school faculty is proud that Elijah will be a part of their student body. “We are pleased to offer Elijah Precciely the J.S. Clark Presidential Scholar award,” said Southern University President Ray Belton. “As a J.S. Clark Scholar, he will engage in research and other scholarly activities as part of the honors college.”
Elijah Precciely’s college acceptance comes nearly a year after 13-year-old Kimora Hudson started college at the University of West Georgia.
