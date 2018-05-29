Love may be in the air, but apparently so is the fear of commitment.

We’re use to seeing beautiful marriage proposals all over our timelines and reposting them as #GOALS, but it’s rare that we get to see the moments where keeping it love goes wrong. Until now.

We can’t tell if this is real or staged — but if it is real, this brother will have lots of personal healing to do.

And is that Benzino handing the thirsty couple a Gatorade?

What would you do in this situation? Hit us up on Facebook and Twitter to share your thoughts.

via GIPHY

Runaway Fiancée: Watch One Man’s Dignity Go Right Out The Window After This Epic Proposal Fail was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: