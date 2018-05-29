There’s so much organized trolling and clout chasing going on that it’s hard to tell when folks are being serious or not.

One young lady’s attempt at covering Kendrick Lamar‘s “Humble” is probably the funniest, yet worst thing you’ve ever seen.

But we’re not blaming the sucky video on her poor singing skills — we blame the camera man for letting this foolery slide.

Best singing I’ve heard all year pic.twitter.com/iHRjt7pAHX — joc (@jocszn) May 25, 2018

Watch out Ice JJ Fish — there’s a new singing troll in town.

Y’all think K. Dot would be proud of her performance?

Girl, Buh Bye: This Is Probably The Worst Kendrick Lamar Cover Ever was originally published on globalgrind.com

