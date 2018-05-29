Snoop Dogg Sets World Record For Largest ‘Gin & Juice’ In The World

Snoop Dogg just gave us another reason as to why he is a living legend!

Over Memorial day weekend the king of Gin and Juice himself set a world record for the “largest paradise cocktail.”

The rap veteran attended the BottleRock Napa Valley Festival where they presented him with a plaque from Guinness World Records Rep that stated,”the largest cocktail was created by Snoop Dogg, Warren G, Michael Voltaggio, Kim Kaechele and Randall Coleman (All USA) in Napa, Cali on May 26, 2018.”

