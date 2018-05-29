ABC Cancels “Roseanne” After Star Sends Racist Tweet

ABC has canceled the “Roseanne” reboot after given the thumbs up for a second season. The show’s star,Roseanne Barr sending out a slew of racist and xenophobic tweets calling Valerie Jarrett an “ape” and the television company decided to pull the plug

Yes. You read that correctly. In 2018, Roseanne Barr had the audacity to call a Black woman an ape.

Responding to a series of conspiracy theory tweets about former President Obama and Jarrett, the 65-year-old comedian said in a now-deleted tweet that Obama’s former senior advisor was the result of “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.”

Roseanne has now deleted this tweet, but we got the screenshot receipts. pic.twitter.com/K1zGBCyx4F — Laurie Crosswell (@lauriecrosswell) May 29, 2018

Of course, folks on Twitter were heated and had words for Roseanne, ABC and even Wanda Sykes, a Black woman who is a consulting producer for the show:

Roseanne gets a second season when its star spouted, and continues to spout, racist invective. But @ABCNetwork won’t air one black-ish episode about pro athletes kneeling to protest racist police violence? pic.twitter.com/lD9W2RikJ7 — Soraya Nadia McDonald (@SorayaMcDonald) May 29, 2018

ABC can’t keep Roseanne on the air after the shit she tweeted. I need to know how Wanda Sykes feels and has said to her. I really want to know what the parents of that Black princess playing her granddaughter has to say — M'Baku's Main Chick (@jillianbowe) May 29, 2018

I will never forgive y’all for resurrecting Roseanne. Nobody needed this — Muna Mire (@Muna_Mire) May 29, 2018

Good morning @ABCNetwork , @Disney. The public twitter comments of Roseanne Barr this morning are offensive and racist. They are not "a joke" but are consistent with repugnant commentary she has made and continues to make. This is unacceptable. — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) May 29, 2018

Disney owns ESPN & ABC When a black woman @jemelehill calls a white man, @realDonaldTrump a 'white supremacist' she gets suspended by ESPN but When a white woman, Roseanne, calls a black woman, Valerie Jarrett, an ape & a terrorist, she gets ignored by ABC#SuspendRoseanneNow — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) May 29, 2018

Anyone who is shocked Roseanne is posting racist, Islamaphobic and anti-Semitic tweets clearly hasn't been paying attention. @therealroseanne @ABCNetwork @sarahchalke pic.twitter.com/6oV5xNZLE1 — Greg Isaac (@GIsaac47) May 29, 2018

When @therealroseanne tries not to be racist before lunch pic.twitter.com/Npdr9h8B9Z — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) May 29, 2018

This was not "a bad joke" my god, are you serious? Same ppl who see this as a joke are ppl who call 911 on black ppl breathing air.

Roseanne Barr Apologizes for Obama Aide ‘Joke,’ Says She’s ‘Leaving’ Twitter https://t.co/zDS3vQcvmj via @variety — Rebecca Shuri She Ready Carroll (@rebel19) May 29, 2018

Good morning, Roseanne Barr called a black woman an "ape." Why the fuck does she have a TV show? pic.twitter.com/Y0e1sUfyYZ — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) May 29, 2018

The same people who screamed in agony at Michelle Wolfe's eyeliner joke about SHS are now claiming that Roseanne calling Valerie Jarrett an "Ape Baby" is just "free speech" So to be clear:

•Eyeliner joke: Immoral, reprehensible, boycott

•White supremacist hate: "free speech"🤔 — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) May 29, 2018

Roseanne been trash. — ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) May 29, 2018

Lemme take this time to be PETTY AF. @therealroseanne making fun of someone's looks is like Donald Trump aka Cheeto Satan calling someone's hair "ridiculous." Like, girl, you got ALL THE NERVE in the world. So much nerve. Peak nerve. Ultra nerve. — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) May 29, 2018

Who are the parents of the little black girl on Roseanne's show and why haven't they taken her off of it? Also, how does Sara Gilbert justify being on the show? — Anaïs NINa Simone (@BearingMoon) May 29, 2018

Wanda Sykes should be embarrassed about working on that garbage show. It’s telling that she’s not. — s.d.d. (@iwrotegudomelet) May 29, 2018

Of course after getting blasted, Barr is walking back her statements by apologizing and saying it was all just a “joke.”

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans,” Barr wrote on Twitter. “I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me — my joke was in bad taste.”

I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

Girl, bye. That, and a word of advice: It isn’t a joke if the only people laughing are you and white supremacists.

As many of us know, this isn’t the first time that Barr has shown her true colors on social media.

Over the years, the avid Trump supporter’s Twitter feed has been rifled with conspiracy theory tweets about Hillary Clinton and Obama, xenophobic language and images and retweets from white supremacists and Alt-Right folks. Take a look at some of her finest retweets:

They say the 🍎 doesn’t fall far from the 🌳. #ChelseaClinton your rhetoric is as fabricated & hateful against our beloved @POTUS as Hillary’s ; however, you are the spitting image of your parties’ mascot#DemocratsHateAmerica #MAGA #KAG#TrumpLandslide #WeThePeople pic.twitter.com/e5aDoqNvkC — wendy lou (@WLouT2) May 28, 2018

Obama didn’t have scandals, he had felonies covered up by cronies with felonies. https://t.co/akTk9CprhQ — ERIN CRUZ for U.S. SENATE (@RealErinCruz) May 26, 2018

Hillary Clinton just backed Andrew Cuomo for Governor and not woman challenger Cynthia Nixon For the last 7-8 months, she, Michelle Obama and other Hollywood females complained they didn't understand why women didn't support another woman Oh the irony #realtalk #TeamWD — 🎙Wayne Dupree (@WayneDupreeShow) May 24, 2018

We wonder if ABC is paying attention or do they even care?

