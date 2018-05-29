ABC has canceled the “Roseanne” reboot after given the thumbs up for a second season. The show’s star,Roseanne Barr sending out a slew of racist and xenophobic tweets calling Valerie Jarrett an “ape” and the television company decided to pull the plug
Yes. You read that correctly. In 2018, Roseanne Barr had the audacity to call a Black woman an ape.
Responding to a series of conspiracy theory tweets about former President Obama and Jarrett, the 65-year-old comedian said in a now-deleted tweet that Obama’s former senior advisor was the result of “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.”
Of course, folks on Twitter were heated and had words for Roseanne, ABC and even Wanda Sykes, a Black woman who is a consulting producer for the show:
Of course after getting blasted, Barr is walking back her statements by apologizing and saying it was all just a “joke.”
“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans,” Barr wrote on Twitter. “I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me — my joke was in bad taste.”
Girl, bye. That, and a word of advice: It isn’t a joke if the only people laughing are you and white supremacists.
As many of us know, this isn’t the first time that Barr has shown her true colors on social media.
Over the years, the avid Trump supporter’s Twitter feed has been rifled with conspiracy theory tweets about Hillary Clinton and Obama, xenophobic language and images and retweets from white supremacists and Alt-Right folks. Take a look at some of her finest retweets:
We wonder if ABC is paying attention or do they even care?
ABC Cancels “Roseanne” After Star Sends Racist Tweet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com