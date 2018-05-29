Serena Williams’ Husband’s Story On Her First Day Back To Work Will Make Your Week

Serena Williams is one of the greatest athletes of all time, but she is also one of the kindest athletes of all time. She has supported countless charities like the Los Angeles Homelessness Charity, the Elton John AIDS Foundation and UNICEF. However, her latest act of good will, which was shared by her hubby Alexis Ohanian, is absolutely beautiful.

See Also: White Cop Who Tackled James Blake To Sue Tennis Star

Ohanian wrote on Instagram that when their engagement went public in December a young man in Kentucky named Jarod reached out to congratulate the couple. He also had a special favor for his mother’s best friend, Denise, who also goes by the name Nee Nee.

Jarod wrote that Denise is a die-hard Serena fan. She schedules her vacations around Serena’s tournaments so she can watch every match.

“She dropped out of high school almost 35 years ago to support her family and works 70+ hours a week, sacrificing her health and free time to support them… Just this month she lost her dad to a heart attack and her sister to pneumonia,”Jarod also wrote.

To cheer her up, Jarod asked if Serena or Alexis could send Denise a card or a tennis ball.

After Serena won the Australian Open in 2017, Serena signed one of her practice balls for “Nee Nee” and mailed it to her. Jarod recorded a video of the surprise and gave Alexis the okay to share it today — on Serena’s first day back to a Grand Slam since her baby was born September 1, 2017.

Watch below:

“Our family is thrilled & proud to cheer her on with all of you—most certainly you, ‘Nee Nee.’ The Queen is back,” Alexis also wrote. Love it, and the queen has certainly returned!

However, the French Tennis Federation has ranked Williams at number 453, which means she will wrongfully not be seeded at the French Open. Not being seeded increases the difficulty of winning the tournament. Why? All because she is a mom. When Williams started her sabbatical to prepare for having a baby, she was number one in the world.

Nonetheless, the three-time French Open champion and 23-time Grand Slam winner, will still slay. Let’s hope Denise will one day get to see Serena play in-person.

Good luck, Serena!

SEE ALSO:

Ohio School District Not Allowing White Students To Flee ‘Minority’ Schools

White House Spokeswoman Called ‘Uncle Tom’ At Correspondents’ Dinner

Serena Williams’ Husband’s Story On Her First Day Back To Work Will Make Your Week was originally published on newsone.com