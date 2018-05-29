CLOSE
Ava DuVernay, Shonda Rhimes & More React To ABC Canceling ‘Roseanne’

In the wake of the hit ABC sitcom “Roseanne” being cancelled Tuesday following a racist tweet from the show’s star Roseanne Barr, reactions from some our favorite Hollywood celebs have poured in from Twitter.

As expected, there are some who support her but majority of Hollywood seems to be slamming Barr’s comments and praising the show being taken off the air. See some of your favorite celeb tweets below:

Ava Duvernay

Viola Davis

Shonda Rhimes

Charlie Sheen

Sarah Gilbert

Debra Messing

Tom Arnold

Rev. Al Sharpton

Aisha Tyler

Bellamy Young

Don Cheadle

Bryan Cranston

Minnie Driver

Roland Martin

Mark Hamill

Sara Ramirez

