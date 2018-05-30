CLOSE
Features
Home > Features

SpeakHER Podcast Episode 10: What Have You Done For Your Mental Health Lately?

Black women need safe spaces too.

Leave a comment
SpeakHER graphic: episode 10

Source: iOne Creative Services

On the season one finale episode, licensed clinical social worker Stacey Younge sits down to discuss Black women and the historical context of why we sometimes put ourselves last when it comes to self-care. Younge also shares important steps on how to do find the right mental health professional if you are seeking care, especially since May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

DON’T MISS:

SpeakHER Podcast Episode 9: A Week Of Trauma

SpeakHER Podcast Episode 8: ‘Black Men Don’t Cheat’ Part 2

SpeakHER Podcast Episode 7: Team Beautiful

Christian Dior : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2018

The Kids Are Alright: Black Women In Hollywood Who Battled Depression

9 photos Launch gallery

The Kids Are Alright: Black Women In Hollywood Who Battled Depression

Continue reading The Kids Are Alright: Black Women In Hollywood Who Battled Depression

The Kids Are Alright: Black Women In Hollywood Who Battled Depression

SpeakHER Podcast Episode 10: What Have You Done For Your Mental Health Lately? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close