SpeakHER Podcast Episode 10: What Have You Done For Your Mental Health Lately?

On the season one finale episode, licensed clinical social worker Stacey Younge sits down to discuss Black women and the historical context of why we sometimes put ourselves last when it comes to self-care. Younge also shares important steps on how to do find the right mental health professional if you are seeking care, especially since May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

