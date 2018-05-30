CLOSE
Watch: Whoopi Goldberg Just Ripped Into Roseanne For Tweeting About Her

Roseanne came for the wrong one.

Roseanne Barr‘s career is in complete chaos mode, and she is clearly trying to bring people down with her. However, Roseanne’s latest jab at Whoopi Goldberg just got her dragged to hell on The View.

As the whole planet knows by now, the Roseanne reboot was canceled after Barr compared Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape. She wrote in a tweet Jarrett equals “muslim brotherhood & planets of the apes had a baby.” Barr blamed it on Ambien and said she didn’t even know Jarrett was Black. Girl, bye.

See Also: 20 Tweets Dragging Roseanne Barr To A White Privilege Hell

During Barr’s babbling on Twitter and attempting to bring up other folks who have done controversial things, she reportedly retweeted a fake photo — we repeat, a fake photo — of Goldberg wearing a shirt with Trump shooting himself. See below:

Here is the actual shirt:

Whoopi Goldberg got word of this and laid into Barr this morning on The View, saying, “Just because you were caught with your pants down, don’t try and drag other people down with you.” She also added, “The bottom line is simply this, I didn’t fake my shirt, someone else faked my shirt. But that’s your tweet, that tweet came from you.” See below:

A post shared by @nowbytch on

A post shared by @nowbytch on

The View appears on ABC, which has canceled RoseanneChanning Dungey, the first Black president of ABC Entertainment Group, wrote in a statement that Barr’s comments were “abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel the show.”

Mark this day. Within 24 hours, Roseanne Barr got read for the filth by two Black women.

was originally published on newsone.com

