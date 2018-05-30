Raven Paris runs down news of Roseanne’s cancellation, Pusha T and Drake’s beef, a popular gel causing cancer and more!
1. Sorry, Roseanne, The Full List Of Ambien Side Effects Does Not Include Racism
2. Did Drake Just Confirm On The Low That He’s The Father Of A Porn Star’s Baby?
3. Eco Styler Gel Has Ingredient that Could Cause Cancer?!
4. Kim Kardashian Set To Visit The White House To Discuss Prison Reform
BONUS: Peep photos of Drake’s hottest moments below…
#RP With Raven Paris: Celebrities Are Getting Cancelled, Popular Gel Linked To Cancer & More was originally published on 92q.com
