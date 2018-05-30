Seriously, What’s Wrong With This Guy? Trump Responds To ABC Canceling ‘Roseanne’

Per usual, Donald Trump is on Twitter inserting himself where he does not belong and making light of serious issues that plague the Black community. Is this your president? Because, he isn’t ours.

In a real Cheeto-In-Chief moment, he responded to ABC canceling Roseanne after the star’s disgusting comments about Valerie Jarrett. Here’s what he had to say:

Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that “ABC does not tolerate comments like those” made by Roseanne Barr. Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

Hit the flip for some relatable reactions to his overwhelming #basicness.

