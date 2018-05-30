Per usual, Donald Trump is on Twitter inserting himself where he does not belong and making light of serious issues that plague the Black community. Is this your president? Because, he isn’t ours.
In a real Cheeto-In-Chief moment, he responded to ABC canceling Roseanne after the star’s disgusting comments about Valerie Jarrett. Here’s what he had to say:
Hit the flip for some relatable reactions to his overwhelming #basicness.
Seriously, What’s Wrong With This Guy? Trump Responds To ABC Canceling ‘Roseanne’ was originally published on globalgrind.com
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours