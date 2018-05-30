Late last night, Pusha T set the internet on fire when he responded to Drake with all kinds of inhumane slander on “The Story of Adidon.” From putting out photos of a young Drizzy in blackface to mocking Drake’s parents’ and Noah ’40’ Shebib‘s multiple sclerosis diagnosis, Push got ugly. Not to mention, outing a child Drake allegedly fathered.

We covered the craziest memes to come out of Pusha’s latest offering, but you also need to see the SoundCloud slander. Press play on “The Story of Adidon” up top to see fans’ thoughts in real time and hit the flip for some comments that stood out.

SoundCloud Slander: Watch Drake & Pusha T Fans Go At It In Real Time was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS: