Carmelo Anthony Invests $5 Million Into Restaurants

Nigeria v United States - USA Basketball Showcase

Source: Bill Baptist / Getty

NBA baller and Baltimore native Carmelo Anthony invested in to two New York restaurants in hopes to help expand them across the country.

Nobody’s Pizza in South Bronx and The Ainsworth sports bar in Midtown are the lucky chosen sources say are projected to open between 20 to 30 locations in the next seven years near sports stadiums.

NY Eater reports: It’s a deal with Keith Rubenstein, the real estate developer behind Somerset Partners. Nashville, where the Ainsworth is already planning a new location, will be the first city on deck for a Nobody’s Pizza expansion as well.

Nobody’s Pizza is known for its thin-crusted pizzas and vodka sauce with jerk chicken, and Ainsworth is known for its gold-plated wings.

 

Sounds tasty, right?! Take a look at a list of other celebrities who’ve dabbled into the food industry.

