Drake Has Been Taking Care Of His Child Financially Since Pregnancy

According to TMZ, Drake isn’t quite the deadbeat dad Pusha T claims he is.

Sources close to Drake tell TMZ that the Champagne Papi has been financially supporting his alleged baby mama, through and after her pregnancy.

Although he still plans on taking a DNA test to make sure.

They claim the superstar rapper planned to tell everyone about his son on his new upcoming album releasing in June, but Pusha T beat him to it.

Drake recently explained his reasoning for posing in Black Face in an old photoshoot back in 2007. The artwork Pusha T used for ‘The Story of Adidon”

Even the founder of the clothing line, Two Black Guys released a statement backing Drake.

What do you think?

