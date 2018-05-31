Kendrick Lamar Becomes First Rapper To Receive Pulitzer Prize

Congratulations to Kendrick Lamar! The Grammy award winning rapper accepted the Pulitzer Prize for music for his 2017 album “DAMN.”

K.Dot is making history as the first rapper to ever win the award. The judging committee called the album, ”

“A virtuosic song collection unified by its vernacular authenticity that offers affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African-American life.”

That’s why we loved the project so much too! Well deserved Kendrick!

