Angie Ange Hot Topic: W.W.J.D? Louisiana Evangelist Asks Followers To Fund $54 Million Private Jet [Watch]

This brings new meaning to What Would Jesus Do?… A Louisiana Evangelist, Jesse Duplantis, recently made a video explaining to his followers the importance of a new private jet for his ministry. This would be his fourth private jet and according to him if Jesus were alive today he would not be riding a donkey…he too would be on a plane flying around spreading the good gospel.

Soooo Are we donating or nah? Please check in on your grandparents/elderly family members to make sure they aren’t sending their life savings to this man or anyone like him.

