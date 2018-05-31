Jesse Williams Is Reportedly Dating Taylor Rooks & Now Guys Are In Their Salty Emo Feelings

Jesse Williams is causing the thug tears to flow on social media and it’s all over his alleged love interest.

The Grey’s Anatomy star is reportedly dating SportsNet New York anchor Taylor Rooks. According to Page Six, the two were seen together at Kevin Hart’s comedy show in Atlantic City over Memorial Day weekend, and it appeared to be more than just a cordial link up.

I can’t have anything bro, congrats Jesse, treat her right. 😞 https://t.co/gU4quRhsiD — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) May 31, 2018

“They are eager to keep their romance under wraps,” one source said. Jesse is hot off his divorce with Aryn Drake-Lee, his former wife of five years. “He’s been going through a difficult divorce, but he’s found solace with Taylor,” the source said.

Good thing someone’s finding solace because the Taylor stans on Twitter are going straight bananas.

JESSE WILLIAMS IS DATING TAYLOR ROOKS MY GOD WHY HAVE YOU FORSAKEN ME pic.twitter.com/be3X4sB1L0 — Christian (@ThatBoyBanda) May 31, 2018

Swipe through for more of the heartbreak now that Taylor is supposedly a chose woman.

