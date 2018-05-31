Get The Strap: Ja Rule Reigniting His Beef With 50 Cent Proves That If You Have Beef With Him, You’ll Have Beef…Forevaaa

It’s definitely turning out to be one of those hot Summers that’ll go down in hip hop history.

Pusha T exposed Drake as a deadbeat dad. Drake explained his Black Face photo and still hasn’t responded to Pusha. And A$AP Rocky dropped an album that no one is talking about.

But the icing on top of the “messy male beef” cake is that Ja Rule decided that it’s time to reignite his beef with 50 Cent.

Ja Rule has finally spoken about the Drake & Pusha T beef pic.twitter.com/3TmY4LsOU0 — 24/7 HipHop News (@BenjaminEnfield) May 31, 2018

Rule must’ve gotten super flashbacks with all the Drake and Pusha drama, so he decided to pull a Kanye West, and declare that his diss track, Loose Change (about 50 and Eminem) is the GOAT of rap battle disses.

Drake, Push ima let y’all finish but “Loose Change” was one of the most disrespectful diss records of ALL TIME… 😩😂🤣😭🐐 — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) May 31, 2018

We’re not sure why or if he didn’t expect the Queens bully himself to respond to the shady tweet.

Clearly Ja wanted the smoke:

If you a @50cent fan you don’t love yourself… 😩🤣😂 — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) May 31, 2018

And he’s also trying to make #GoatRule a thing. Grant it, he was one of the hottest guys in the game at the time and went up against multiple emcees at once to defend his title.

I don’t think there’s EVER been a rap beef when 4 of the top rappers go at 1 guy… 50,Em,Busta,Dmx!!! Lmao the more I think about it #GoatRule 🐐 — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) May 31, 2018

So don’t sleep on the former Murder Inc. legend. He was singing and rapping back when Drake was still a fan of Pusha T.

Drake geeking out about his Pusha T autographed mic when he was 17 years old 🤐 pic.twitter.com/PYxehWw1Aw — Rap Access (@rapaccess) May 30, 2018

Moral of the story is that Ja and 50 beef will probably never let up. And Rule still doesn’t believe that he took home the L. But that’s a different story.

Anytime there’s a 50 Cent / Ja Rule issue I’m always brought back to this video 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/PRpa3o73MJ — Jordan (@JPens4Real21) May 31, 2018

We’re pretty sure that this is just the begininng of 50 vs. Ja part 10. Who do you think will come out on top this time? And if you haven’t before, check out “Loose Change” when you hit the flip.

Get The Strap: Ja Rule Reigniting His Beef With 50 Cent Proves That If You Have Beef With Him, You’ll Have Beef…Forevaaa was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS: