Desiigner “HOOD,” Belly ft. The Weeknd “What You Want” & More | Daily Visuals

Desiigner goes back home and Belly goes back to the future with The Weeknd. Today's Daily Visuals.

Source: Desiigner attends an Adidas event in Hollywood Featuring: Desiigner Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 16 Jul 2017 Credit: WENN.com Uploaded By Godspeed

Desiigner’s been running all around the world ever since “Panda” blew up something crazy a few years ago but don’t think he can’t go back to the block just cause he’s a ghetto superstar now.

In his visual for “HOOD” the G.O.O.D. Music rapper heads back to his Brooklyn roots to dap up his old school crew in the projects where ball is life and death is always around the corner.

 

From a harsh reality to a futuristic vibe, Belly and The Weeknd link up for the clip to “What You Want” in which the two turn up in a prison-isk setting where the women are scantily clad in shiny attire and the watch tower is in the shape of a pyramid. We don’t know what’s going on in there.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B, Sir Michael Rocks, and more.

DESIIGNER – “HOOD”

BELLY FT. THE WEEKND – “WHAT YOU WANT”

MAROON 5 FT. CARDI B – “GIRLS LIKE YOU”

REESE LALFLARE – “NO STYLIST”

SIR MICHAEL ROCKS – “I SEE”

JOE MOSES – “16s”

ASIAN DOLL – “CLOUT”

SINICAL FT. TERMANOLOGY – “DREAMS”

BEATNICK, K-SALAAM & BUN B FT. ADI ARMOUR – “KEEP IT 100”

