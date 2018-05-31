A Young LeBron James Predicts His Future In New Nike Commercial, “The Tattoo”

Tonight’s the night that LeBron James begins to take on the herculean task of dethroning the reigning NBA Champions Golden State Warriors in the first game of the NBA Finals (good luck with that, King), but before tip-off time Nike dropped a new commercial spot to remind the world of one young man’s glorious ambitions.

Promptly titled “The Tattoo,” the new Nike spot features a 16-year-old LeBron James entering a tattoo parlor and telling the artist “I wanted this” before handing him a folded up piece of paper. After agreeing to the artwork we see the young LeBron smiling at what’s written on the piece of paper: Chosen 1.

Nike must’ve cut out the scene where 16-year-old LeBron handed over the second piece of paper which was his mother’s written permission to even get a tattoo but it’s all good.

Though there’s no new sneaker showcased in the commercial it’s still a pretty dope spot. Check it out below and let us know if you think LeBron has a chance against the ridiculously stacked starting lineup that resides in The Bay Area.

