The national Black unemployment rate has dropped to a record low, according to the jobs report for May that was released Friday. However, the reasons why fewer Black people, and Americans overall, were seeking unemployment benefits were debatable.
The president was, of course, misleading the public and happily taking credit for the steady progress being made among the country’s workforce [while at the same time violating rules]. But former President Barack Obama would beg to differ with Donald Trump‘s professed role with the economy, according to a new book written by a senior adviser to the 44th president that was reviewed by New York Times.
“I’ve got the economy set up well for him,” Obama said of Trump days after the 2016 election, Benjamin J. Rhodes wrote in “The World as It Is,” a memoir which is set for release on Tuesday.
Obama continued, talking cautiously about the consequences for the American public with Trump steering the ship: “They can just have a cartoon.”
Those words that were reportedly uttered by Obama nearly two years ago have seemingly proven prophetic in at least two ways:
- The national unemployment rate fell to 3.8 percent and Black unemployment plunging to 5.9 percent, the lowest rate on record for African-American workers, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
- Not only has the economy continued to thrive from the hard work Obama put in to reverse the downward spiral he inherited in 2009, his successor has indeed proven to be as surreal and, at times, clownish as a cartoon.
The Black unemployment rate has dropped nearly two full percentage points since the beginning of the year, with Trump insisting how great he is for African-Americans with the release of each month’s jobs report.
But while more jobs — or fewer unemployment claims, depending on how you want to look at it — is never a bad thing, Trump’s presidency has seen a barrage of damaging policies inflicted on African-Americans, including and especially those having to do with the environment, education and immigration.
Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama
