CLOSE
TV
Home > TV

Here’s What Roseanne Said To The 8-Year-Old Black Actress On Her Show

Jayden Rey played her granddaughter on the show.

Leave a comment

Roseanne Barr just can’t seem to stay off Twitter. After the epic media firestorm over comparing Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape, she is now offering apologies to Jayden Rey, the lone Black actress on the now-cancelled show.

See Also: 20 Tweets Dragging Roseanne Barr To A White Privilege Hell

Rey, who is reportedly 8 years old, portrayed Mary Conner, Roseanne’s granddaughter and the daughter of her son DJ. On the show, DJ married the Black girl he famously didn’t want to kiss when he was in elementary school.

Landing a role in Roseanne was her biggest role, but Rey has been singing, dancing, acting and modeling since she was two years old. Check her out modeling Marc Jacobs — with a photo of Beyoncé rocking the same coat:

Now, after Roseanne has blamed Wanda Sykes and attacked Whoopi Goldberg, she suddenly decided to offer apologies to Rey. Writing on Twitter, “I think I’ll b better tomorrow. The saddest part of all is 4 Jayden Rey on the show whom I grew2 love so much & am so ashamed of myself that she would ever think I do not love her bc she is African American. It’s the most gawd awful painful thing. I can’t let myself cave in tho.”

Roseanne has now deleted the tweet.

She also claims she pleaded with ABC to not cancel the show, tweeting, “I begged Ben Sherwood at ABC 2 let me apologize & make amends. I begged them not to cancel the show. I told them I was willing to do anything & asked 4 help in making things right. I’d worked doing publicity 4 them 4 free for weeks, traveling, thru bronchitis. I begged 4 ppls jobs.”

Then, in probably one of her strangest tweets yet, she claims she told Sherwood that she thought Jarrett was white and the former Obama adviser could be someone in her family. “He said: what were you thinking when you did this? I said: I thought she was white, she looks like my family! He scoffed & said: ‘what u have done is egregious, and unforgivable.’ I begged 4 my crews jobs. Will I ever recover from this pain? omg.”

She deleted that tweet as well.

Roseanne really seems to believe that if she convinces people she didn’t know Jarrett was Black that would erase all of her racism and bigotry. Again, this is not just one comment. In 2013, she called Obama’s National Security Adviser Susan Rice, who she clearly had to know is Black, an ape. And let’s not forget, she also included an Islamaphobic comment in her tweet, saying Jarrett equals, “muslim brotherhood & planets of the apes had a baby.”

After all of this backlash, Color of Change has started a petition for ABC to air the episode of Blackish that was about NFL players kneeling. The petition reads, “Despite warnings about Roseanne’s history of racism and Islamophobia. Now, Roseanne has been canceled after mass outrage, and ABC is patting themselves on the back for taking the show off the air — even though they still won’t let the protest-centered Black-ish episode air.” Click here to sign the petition.

ABC has completely wiped Roseanne from their website. Let’s hope she takes that as a hint to disappear and retire from all social media.

SEE ALSO:

Racist New York City Lawyer Aaron M. Schlossberg Apologizes

Wanda Sykes Is Not Here For Roseanne Barr’s Racism, Quits TV Show

NFL Prospect Josh Allen Apologizes For Racist Tweets

Two Soldiers

105 Vintage Images Of Black Soldiers Fighting Foreign Wars For America

100 photos Launch gallery

105 Vintage Images Of Black Soldiers Fighting Foreign Wars For America

Continue reading 105 Vintage Images Of Black Soldiers Fighting Foreign Wars For America

105 Vintage Images Of Black Soldiers Fighting Foreign Wars For America

Here’s What Roseanne Said To The 8-Year-Old Black Actress On Her Show was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close