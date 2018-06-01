‘Dear White People’ Aims To Address Black Issues Off Screen

In its two seasons on Netflix, Dear White People has tackled an array of subjects surrounding the life of the young black American, particularly in white spaces. While those conversations make for great entertainment, they’re also very very real. That is why the cast of Dear White People is hosting a panel discussion where black youth can finally sound off.

The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, CA is hosting An Evening with Dear White People as part of its PaleyLive Spring 2018 season on June 5. The program will feature a screening, panel conversation, and audience Q&A with the cast of the series and the series’ creator of the series, Justin Simien. The attendees include Logan Browning (Samantha White), Antoinette Robertson (Coco Conners), Ashley Blaine Featherson (Joelle Brooks), Marque Richardson (Reggie Green), DeRon Horton (Lionel Higgins) and John Patrick Amedori (Gabe Mitchell).

You can visit paleycenter.org for tickets and more information.

