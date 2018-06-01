LeBron James’ ‘WTF’ Face To Jr. Smith Just May Be The Best Meme Of The Summer (So Far)

Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals on Thursday was action packed and full of moments that are hella gif/meme worthy.

But the biggest moment of the night was when J.R. Smith decided to dribble the ball until the clock ran out, with 4.7 seconds left in the game, and both the Cavs and the Warriors tied 107-107.

Boyyyy was LeBron James pissed.

LeBron James walked out of the postgame after questions about JR Smith. “Be better tomorrow.” pic.twitter.com/2Cb7nGJT8h — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) June 1, 2018

But don’t go shaming J.R. for causing his team to take the L. Coach Tyronn Lue said in the post game interview that Smith thought the Cavs were up one point.

However, J.R. “Risk It All” Smith kept it all the way real, saying, “I was trying to get enough to bring it out to get a shot off,” Smith said. “If I thought we were ahead, I’d have held on to the ball and let them foul me.”

Either way, the critical play cost the Cavs to lose to Golden State (114-124) in overtime. And the memes of a pissed off LeBron are funny AF.

“We just left a rest stop! Why didn’t you go then?” pic.twitter.com/ExXXogeocs — David Steele (@David_C_Steele) June 1, 2018

Poor J.R.

Let’s hope Smith pays attention to the score board in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.

