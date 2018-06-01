Lecrae & Zaytoven Link Up To Drop “Get Back Right” [LISTEN]

Lecrae’s almost a year removed from dropping his 2017 album, All Things Work Together, but already he’s announced that he’s currently crafting a brand new project with Southern super-producer Zaytoven which is slated to drop sooner than later.

On June 22nd the Christian Hip-Hop artist is dropping Let The Trap Say Amen and yesterday (May 31) dropped the first single off the Zaytoven helmed project, “Get Back Right” to help spiritual trappers catch the holy ghost while boppin’ their heads.

For his part the son of a preacher man known as Zaytoven just recently dropped Trap Holizay which featured the entire Southern Hip-Hop scene including Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz and Future (no Paper Boi?). Can he continue his current hot streak with Lacrae? Guess we’ll find out in a few weeks.

Check out the cut below and let us know your thoughts.

