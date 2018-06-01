CLOSE
Music
Hypebeast Alert: Jonah Hill Compares Kanye West’s ‘Ye’ Album To Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’

Jonah Hill jumped out the window.

Jonah Hill

Source: photo: WENN

Jonah Hill is a really, really big Kanye West fan. The actor was on the guest list to last night’s Ye album listening and went the extra mile with the hyperbole by comparing Yeezy’s LP to Michael Jackson’s Thriller.

 

A post shared by Jonah Hill (@jonahhill) on

 

“He’s the one person who I have an unending childhood kind of fascination with. I still look at him like I’m a little kid, and he’s a superstar,” Hill told Pitchfork. “When I decided to come here, I thought, ‘It’s like if someone got to hear Thriller in the middle of Wyoming.’”

Okay, maybe he meant the experience? Whatever, someone tell Jonah he’s gotta chill.

Peep Jonah with some of his fans while in Jackson Hole, Wyoming below.

 

A post shared by Jonah Hill (@jonahhill) on

Photo: WENN.com

 

