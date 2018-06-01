Hypebeast Alert: Jonah Hill Compares Kanye West’s ‘Ye’ Album To Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’

Jonah Hill is a really, really big Kanye West fan. The actor was on the guest list to last night’s Ye album listening and went the extra mile with the hyperbole by comparing Yeezy’s LP to Michael Jackson’s Thriller.

A post shared by Jonah Hill (@jonahhill) on May 31, 2018 at 10:52pm PDT

“He’s the one person who I have an unending childhood kind of fascination with. I still look at him like I’m a little kid, and he’s a superstar,” Hill told Pitchfork. “When I decided to come here, I thought, ‘It’s like if someone got to hear Thriller in the middle of Wyoming.’”

Okay, maybe he meant the experience? Whatever, someone tell Jonah he’s gotta chill.

Peep Jonah with some of his fans while in Jackson Hole, Wyoming below.

Jonah Hill: Why am I here?

Kim K: Butterscotch cookies

Kanye : scoopty whoop poop pic.twitter.com/rCBfZq5mRM — Mrs Sheen (@mimiheart29) June 1, 2018

jonah hill kanye west album listening party watch 2k18 pic.twitter.com/sL7mlAd9cr — Failing Upwards (@failingupwards) June 1, 2018

A post shared by Jonah Hill (@jonahhill) on May 31, 2018 at 11:01pm PDT

