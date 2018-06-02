Kanye Deads Pusha T & Drake Beef, More Details Unravel On Drizzy’s Parenting

Kanye says he’s never been a fan of hip hop beef. He took to twitter to share his thoughts on Pusha T & Drake’s current rap beef crossing the line.

We’ll see if it’s really over soon. Drake fans are anticipating some sort of response by the end of the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Olivia Pope of Champagne Papi’s PR team must be working overtime. New reports surface that Drake has spent time with his newborn son a number of times. Including when he flew them out privately for the holidays.

