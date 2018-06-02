What’s Your Favorite Thing About The 90’s?

People talk about the 90s so much that it feels as if the glorious decade was just yesterday.

You can always count on social media to get folks to dig deep into their nostalgia bag and reminisce about their favorite moments that happened from the Nine-Zero to the Nine-Nine.

Most of us agree on some of the Universally nostalgic moments:

Still being able to go to the gate at the airport and greet people.#MyFavoriteThingAboutThe90s — Cheyenne (@TheSeaRose) June 2, 2018

And obviously music was a huge deal:

#MyFavoriteThingAboutThe90s: Artists knew how to sing. Music was actually good. — IQ (@Bionicscode) June 2, 2018

#MyFavoriteThingAboutThe90s MTV was still mostly about the music — Brandon aka Brodon 🤣😂 (@TiggroAmigo) June 2, 2018

Some of the moments we forgot were a huge deal in the 90’s:

#MyFavoriteThingAboutThe90s #Tamagotchi All the time I spent raising the damn thing and have nothing to show for it! 😠 pic.twitter.com/6A8HzyhROX — Cheryl Alyson (@cheryl_alyson) June 2, 2018

And other memories just make us face the reality that ish has changed in the last two decades:

#MyFavoriteThingAboutThe90s Life was more focused on "real life" and tangible interactions. The last decade before it all changed (for better or for worse). — cs188 (@cs188) June 2, 2018

#MyFavoriteThingAboutThe90s

You could get a good night sleep because there wasn’t much social media — Dontgivafugg (@handyoasstoya) June 2, 2018

Not worrying about your weekend shenanigans being photographed and posted online before the hangover even hits. #MyFavoriteThingAboutThe90s — MMA_WriterMom (@sandi_langlois) June 2, 2018

