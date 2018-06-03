The Yo! MTV Raps 30th anniversary show went down on Friday night at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn!

It was SO dope!! People were rocking the rope chains and Adidas sweatsuits!! The original hosts: Fab 5 Freddy, Ed Lover and Dr. Dre were their to host the celebration!!! The show was on the air from 1988 to 1995! The lineup was: Big Daddy Kane and the Juice Crew, Eric B. and Rakim, Doug E. Fresh (who brought out Little Viscous), KRS-One and Boogie Down Productions, EPMD, MC Lyte, Flavor Flav of Public Enemy, Melle Mel & the Furious Five, the Pharcyde, Brand Nubian, Nice and Smooth, Onyx, Black Sheep, Das EFX, Special Ed, Yo-Yo, and Kid Capri, DJ Scratch, DJ Skribble and even a cameo by Roxanne Shante!

