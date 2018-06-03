Denver Police are investigating the viral video of an off-duty FBI agent dancing, back-flipping then accidentally firing his gun inside a crowded local bar.
After executing some season-less dance moves, the man drops his gun while trying to do a flip.
In his embarrassed scramble to pick up the weapon, he fired it into the crowd, injuring a man who will reportedly be OK.
After re-bolstering his gun, the man scrambles out of the frame with his hands in the air.
He could serve up to three years in prison
Detective Dumbass: Dancing FBI Agent Flips, Drops Gun & Shoots Into Crowd was originally published on globalgrind.com
